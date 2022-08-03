Cowra Guardian

Special ceremony at former Japanese PM's tree as part of Cowra Breakout commemorations

By Andrew Fisher
The late Shinzo Abe.

His Excellency Shingo Yamagami, the Ambassador of Japan to Australia, will lay a wreath at a cherry tree planted in Cowra in 2014 for the late Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister who was assassinated this year.

