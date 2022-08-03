Special ceremony at former Japanese PM's tree as part of Cowra Breakout commemorations

His Excellency Shingo Yamagami, the Ambassador of Japan to Australia, will lay a wreath at a cherry tree planted in Cowra in 2014 for the late Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister who was assassinated this year.
The wreath laying will take part during Cowra's commemorations for the 78th anniversary of the Cowra Prisoner of War Camp breakout this Friday, August 5.
The late Mr Abe's tree is located in the trees opposite the Breakout Camp replica watch tower.
He requested the tree be planted at the time of Cowra Breakout's 70th anniversary with the planting performed by the then Ambassador to Japan and Cowra mayor Bill West.
The official program for Friday's commemorations is:
Friday, 5 August 2022
08:30-9:00 am Wreath laying - Cowra POW Campsite and Italian Memorial, Corner Evans Street and Sakura Avenue
10:00-10:40 am Official wreath laying ceremonies:
Australian and Japanese War Cemeteries, Doncaster Drive, Cowra NSW. Conducted by - Cowra RSL Sub-Branch.
At the conclusion of the wreath laying ceremony in the Japanese War Cemetery visitors are invited to remain for a short Buddhist ceremony performed by Rev. James Wilson Tetsuyu - Amida- ji Jodoshu Temple - Brisbane.
11:00-11:10 am Laying of tribute at former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's tree, Cowra Cherry Tree Avenue, Corner of Evans Street and Sakura Avenue
11:15-11:55 am Morning tea - Cowra Japanese Garden (invitation only).
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
