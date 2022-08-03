Variety Bash to make its first ever pit-stop in Cowra

You can expect to see hundreds of colourfully dressed people and their 85 novelty vehicles stop by Cowra next Sunday, August 7 when the Variety Bash stops in town.
After an overnight stay in Cowra the Bashers will make their way to Mulyan School for a visit between 7.30am and 8.30am before setting off for Griffith.
Advertisement
All 250 drivers and their 85 novelty cars plan to surprise and delight the students with a special donation.
In addition to being able to attend this feel-good event and see the colourful convoy, it's a great opportunity to find out more about Variety's unique motoring event directly from the Variety staff on hand.
All of the 85 vehicles in the Bash, which is visiting Cowra for the first time, are pre-1992 and will be decked out in novel themes; the oldest of which is a 1939 Oldsmobile taxi.
Similarly many of the 260 fancy dressed participants have done some decent mileage including the oldest Basher, Beryl Driver who turns 90 next year and who will be doing her 21st Bash dressed as a mermaid.
At the other end of the spectrum 19 year old Ainsley O'Malley will be undertaking her first Bash in the Lego car.
Since its inception in 1985, the Variety Bash has raised more than $230 million to support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
Not only do these feel-good holidays raise vital funds for kids in need, they are the ultimate off-road adventure.
The B to B Bash will depart from Bungarribee (the new Sydney Zoo) on Sunday, August 7 and finish at Bakers Creek, QLD on Tuesday. August 16.
As part of this trip, they will visit 14 schools across the 10-day drive, giving more than $90,000 in grants of technology, educational resources and playground equipment.
Among the towns this will stop at are Bungarribee, Cowra, Griffith, Broken Hill, Bourke, Cunnumulla, Charleville, Roma, Rockhampton, Mackay and Bakers Creek.
Participants forge life-long friendships while injecting much needed, tourism dollars into often overlooked small towns and rural areas which have been doing it tough that are included on these bespoke itineraries.
When this year's Bash visits 22 towns, collectively they will spend around $80,000 at each overnight stop and a further $15,000 at every lunch stop.
Variety NSW/ACT CEO Vanessa Barry, said Variety is committed to supporting regional communities and ensuring that kids can reach their full potential, no matter where they live.
"Variety has assisted thousands of children with the provision of vital equipment and services, helping them gain mobility, self-esteem and independence," she said.
If you've ever considered getting involved in Australia's most loved charity motoring event, now is the time to do it given you'll be helping drive Australia's road to recovery as well as its kids
To find out more: https://www.variety.org.au/bash/events/variety-brydens-lawyers-b-to-b-bash.
Recognising that not everyone may have a pre-1992 Bash vehicle required to participate in the famed Bash, Variety has a range of five motoring events on offer for those wanting to hit the road in a 4WD or even on a postie bike.
Advertisement
Variety's calendar of motoring events cater for those with just a few days to spare to those looking for a unique annual holiday:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.