Variety Bash to make its first ever pit-stop in Cowra

August 3 2022 - 12:00am
You can expect to see hundreds of colourfully dressed people and their 85 novelty vehicles stop by Cowra next week. Photo supplied.

You can expect to see hundreds of colourfully dressed people and their 85 novelty vehicles stop by Cowra next Sunday, August 7 when the Variety Bash stops in town.

