More success for dog trainers

The Paul Britt Trained Aston Current was a strong winner at the Richmond Greyhound meeting on Sunday.
Taking full advantage of the gun inside draw the Canowindra trained greyhound railed strongly to score in fast 18.11.
At Dubbo on Monday Little Riot kept her winning streak going with another strong performance.
Another quality youngster from the Paul and Pam Braddon kennel, Little after a moderate start Little Riot railed strongly racing away to score in 18.43 making it three on the bounce and four from six overall.
Meanwhile the Michael and Geoffrey Curtale trained Nangar Molly continued on her winning way at the Wentworth Park meeting last Wednesday night, August 24.
Beginning swiftly from an ideal wide draw Nangar Molly pounced on the lead early racing away to score in 30.12 and take her record to five wins from nine starts with prizemoney earnings of $14,700.
The Curtale brothers were represented by What A Tease and Nangar Molly at last night's Wenty meeting.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
