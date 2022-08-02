Cowra Guardian

Historic Cowra photos included in World War II exhibition

Updated August 2 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:29am
Images from Cowra and the town's army camp are included in a 2,000 photo World War Two exhibition which will take place at Bathurst Showground over four days from Friday, August 12 to Monday, August 15.

