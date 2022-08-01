Billimari RFS celebrates Christmas in July

On Sunday, July 31, the Billimari Rural Fire Service Brigade hosted a Christmas in July BBQ.
It was a wonderful afternoon that gave the wider Billimari community an opportunity to catch up after many delays due to COVID.
The rain did not scare people away as families and community members from across the Billimari, Rivers, Merriganowry, Gooloogong and Warwick-Glen Logan area came to celebrate.
Thank you to Guy and Olivia from the Canobolas Division who drove over from Blayney to attend and were on hand to answer any questions for new members.
If you are interested in joining the brigade please contact the Billimari RFS Secretary, Ernest Shankleton, on 0408722372.
Membership is open to anyone aged over 16.
A special mention goes out to Craig Lamond and Christopher Street who have completed 30 and 20 years of service respectively.
Another thank you goes out to Coles for their generous donation of food and soft drinks.
