Cowra Guardian

Billimari RFS celebrates Christmas in July

Updated August 2 2022 - 12:03am, first published August 1 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Sunday, July 31, the Billimari Rural Fire Service Brigade hosted a Christmas in July BBQ.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.