Noel Hubber Cowra bowls champ for a second time in three years

Noel Hubber is again the A Grade Singles Champion after defeating Bruce Oliver 25-10 in Saturday's
final.
Both players share shots early in the match before Noel established a 9 shot lead after 9 ends (12-3), this proved to be too big for Bruce to peg back with Noel closing out the match after 22 ends.
Congratulations Noel on your second title in three years.
In the 1st Round of the B Grade Singles there were two very close games and one comprehensive win.
Peter Browne def David McLoughlin 25-24, Bob Morgan def Russel Simpson 25-23 and Trevor Ellis def David Antaw 25-10.
Round 2 B Grade Singles to be played on or before Saturday, August 6.
Peter Browne v Trevor Ellis. Bob Morgan v Steve Sculthorpe. Jim McNaught v John Davis. Mick Beath v Robbie Byrne. Bill Hayes v Chris Pearce. Alan Messiter v John Bischof. John Pickard v Kak Smith. Tom Clark v Trevor Pullen.
This Sunday will see the opening round of the 2022 Men's Pennants with both Cowra sides at home from 11:00am
Teams for this weekend are:
3's v Parkes Bowling and Sports: John Bischof, Robert Oliver, Marc Eisenhauer and Greg Nicholls. Shane Egan, Michael Baldwin Geoff Knight and Alan Anderson. Bruce Oliver, Ian Nelson, Mick Beath and Paul Druery.
4's v Parkes Railway No2: Trevor Ellis, Peter Browne, Kak Smith, Steve Treasure, Tom Clark, David McLoughlin, Bob Morgan, Joe Burgin, Peter Leseuer, Bruce Thurtell, Ken Porter, John Pickard.
