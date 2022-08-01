Cowra's Bella Scammell crowned a world champion

Cowra is celebrating its latest sporting world champion.
Bella Scammell, the daughter of Hugh and Sally Scammell, became the town's latest sporting star on the weekend as part of Australia's Under 23 Women's Coxed Four rowing team which took out a world title in Versace, Italy.
Scammell, alongside Samantha Morton, Emma Wilson, Emmie Frederico and coxswain Nicholas Dunlop set a new World Championship record in their heat on their way to a composed performance, leading from start to finish, to take the gold medal and become World Champions.
After setting a new benchmark in their heat win the team lowered it for a new record time of 6:44.15 in the final.
Scammell, who is currently a member of the Sydney Rowing Club, had been back in Australia for just two days after representing Sydney Rowing at the famous Henley Royal Regatta in England, when she received a late call up to join the under 23's team.
Her success in the sport follows a family tradition for the Scammell family.
Her father Hugh, and uncle Sandy, were both members of the first four at Shore School in Sydney.
Talking after the win to Rowing Australia Scammell said: "we found a really nice rhythm which just held us through that middle K and finished really strong in the last 500 (metres)."
The Australian team has spent several weeks training in Italy in the lead up to last weekend's final which Scammell said made a big difference.
"It's so nice to row somewhere new, so nice to be in the warmth away from the cold in Australia," she said.
And Scammell would know something about the cold as a native of Cowra and a student at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange during her high school years.
"We're very lucky, it is very pretty out here, amazing. If you get the chance to have a look around Versace, we've really enjoyed our time," she said.
"We left it all out there, I think we can be really really happy with our effort," coxswain Nicholas Dunlop said.
"We had a really strong race and I'm really proud of all the girls".
After receiving their medals, the crew told Rowing Australia: "The last two years have been about overcoming challenges and mistakes".
"The race may have looked perfect but getting here was not a perfect journey.
"We fought some big battles to get here and we never gave up. Thank you to all our family and friends who helped get us here."
Team Australia finished the World Under 23 and Under 19 Regatta with four medals - two Gold and two Bronze.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
