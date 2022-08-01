More than 3000 Cowra residents have had COVID-19

More than 3000 residents living in the 2794 postcode of Cowra have contracted COVID-19 since the first cases were detected in September, 2021.
Despite more than 90 per cent of Cowra residents now having received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine 66 residents contracted the virus last week, taking the total number of positive cases in Cowra to 3080.
The positive cases reported during the five working days last week were:
Monday, July 25 - 12.
Tuesday, July 26 - 30.
Wednesday, July 27 - 12.
Thursday, July 28 - 5.
Friday, July 29 - 7.
As of Saturday, July 31 there were, according to covidlive.com.au a further 10 new cases reported with 200 active cases in Cowra.
On Monday Health NSW reported 323 cases in the Cowra Local Government area over the last four weeks from 511 PCR tests.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
