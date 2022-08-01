Must win game coming up for the Cowra Blues

It's second against third when the Cowra Blues meet the Bathurst Rebels at Mulyan Oval in Cowra on Saturday.
In a game that Cowra's star forward Nathan Worth considers as the unofficial start of the semi finals the Blues need to win to ensure they hold down second sport in the Central West AFL Tier 2 season.
The following weekend the Blues enjoy the bye before the semi final series gets underway.
With Parkes holding an unassailable lead at the top of the competition table they'll meet either Cowra or the Rebels on the first weekend of the finals series.
Parkes has proven the Blues bogey side in recent times but Worth believes the Cowra side has the firepower to cause a minor upset and take the 2022 title.
"We need to play four quarters of football, be consistent, be tough to the ball and not take a backward step," he said.
"I don't think they've lost in over two years, they are our bogey team.
"Hopefully we get a crack at them in the first semi final but to do that we have to win this weekend and then it's off to Parkes where we will have possibly our strongest team this year.
"Two great teams, they've just had the wood over us the last couple of times," he said of Parkes
The Blues have lost to Parkes both times the sides have met this season, 9-9-63 to 1-9-15 in the first round and 7-14-56 to 1-2-8 when the two sides last met in round 11.
This weekend's opponents, the Rebels are the only other side to defeat Cowra this season, proving marginally better when they sides met in Bathurst, the Rebels coming out on top 5-7-37 to 4-6-30 in round six.
Worth continued a great season by booting 11 goals in Cowra's 19-11-125 to 5-3-33 win over the Bathurst Giants last Saturday taking his season tally to 42 from just six games.
Hampered by a broken finger this season Worth rates the 2016 season as his best when he booted 69 goals and nine behinds.
For satisfaction however he says 2022 is hard to beat with his son Caleb now fully entrenched alongside him in the Blues line-up.
Worth junior piloted three majors of his own in last weekend's win.
Cowra's other goal scorers were Blair Holgate 2, Chris Day 2 and Paul Basham 1.
"If it wasn't for the broken finger I probably would kick more than the 69 (in 2016) but I'm not really focused on goals, it's doing what's best for the team," Worth said.
"The boys have looked after me tremendously, giving it off, and I'm just doing my job."
SENIOR MEN TIER TWO RESULTS
ROUND 12
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
