Elise's journey to understand and support First Nations people

"I offer my haircutting services at pop ups in regional and remote Australia because instinctively I prioritise connection with people. The dignity of offering complimentary haircuts isn't just serving people, it's offering them what they didn't even know they wanted, it's honoring them without knowing whether or not they truly deserve it, it's giving them a gift, my gift because I know in my cells that generosity without expectation is divine. I've been connecting in this manner for years but not without knowing it, mostly worrying about it, mostly with fear.

