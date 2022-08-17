Elise's journey to understand and support First Nations people

Elise Idiens grew up in Gooloogong and her life story is still evolving.
Elise describes herself as a "creative with skills that sit within hairdressing, photography and her writing. Her artist name is Mane and Tales."
Life's journey for 38 year old Elise, sees her currently residing in Barragga Bay, a rural locality on the south coast of NSW where she has lived for two years and where she practices her hairdressing, photography and study of First Nations language.
Elise is also a volunteer with the local First Nations people in arts events and mental health services.
"The enquiry I personally have to learn further from our First Nations Peoples, the country I live on and the peoples that inhabit it keeps me focused and curious and driven. The photography I produce from this enquiry is simply a by product. This product is then used to educate, communicate and inspire others to look deeper within one's self, care for the country we live on and care for the people in our community."
"I grew up on a fourth generation Grazier property in the village of Gooloogong on Wiradjuri country. The property sits between the banks of the Lachlan River and the Conimbla National Park.
"My schooling was at Gooloogong Public shared with, 30 other students; kindergarten to year six, all snap-lock packed in the same room. The memory of Lamington drives, door knock appeals and being chased down 1 of the 9 streets in Gooloogong by dogs of mix breed part dingo, part monster."
"Days were spent in PCYC gymnasiums, athletic fields, swimming clubs and never ending hours of horse riding. You would catch me pillaging antique furniture from dilapidated farm houses, dragging car bonnets behind motor bikes, planting trees with my grandfather, picking apricots and stirring custard with my grandmother.
"Growing up I was acutely aware of surroundings and incredibly hypersensitive to the world, I struggled with the school education system. Girls. Boys. Humans in general.
"At age 15 my mother suggested I should get a job to improve my state of mind.
"At 16 I moved to Canberra were I was fortunate enough to step into an apprenticeship within a salon that regarded hairdressing more than a trade but an art form. The salon fueled and supported my desire to be the greatest with what natural abilities I possessed. I would travel and work in award winning Sydney Salons in my holidays which led to permanently residing in Sydney, working with two times awarded Australia's Hairdresser of the year, Brad Ngata.
"Within that time I was in a long-term relationship with photographer Stefan Wellsmore. Stefan helped me understand my hypersensitivity and taught me how to photograph. A medium to realise my pain of anxiety and help me to meditate the beautiful mess we exist in.
"As I grew from this experience, my travels home to my family property were filled with the need to make a change within the community that I grew up in. That community over the course of one generation had lost its young professionals to the larger towns and cities. Social groups disconnected, a lack of community sponsorship ceased sporting teams and religious congregations shut their doors and sold their land.
"The township became distant to one and other but what stood was a community log cabin that hosted a small market of six stalls. I saw the opportunity to give my artistic skills of social media, photography and a Pop Up hair salon to expand the market to a greater audience and encourage social interaction, conversation and an outlet for creatives that lived in the region. The market now known as Gooloogong Recreational Park Markets has attendance of 40+ stalls and is a regular on people's calendars.
"The name Mane and Tales for my hairdressing business stems from 'Mane' my love for my horses growing up. The 'Tales' are the incredible people I come to meet through hairdressing or complete strangers I walk past in the street. In instances when the sheer beauty of their appearance takes me aback, I will ask them to collaborate with me in styling their hair and capturing their portrait. These images are then exhibited on my website and social media.
"I offer my haircutting services at pop ups in regional and remote Australia because instinctively I prioritise connection with people. The dignity of offering complimentary haircuts isn't just serving people, it's offering them what they didn't even know they wanted, it's honoring them without knowing whether or not they truly deserve it, it's giving them a gift, my gift because I know in my cells that generosity without expectation is divine. I've been connecting in this manner for years but not without knowing it, mostly worrying about it, mostly with fear.
"I spilled anxiety and the despair of my shyness and my personal expectations with my partner and with my family and friends. My nervous system ran a riot and two discs in my spine collapsed due to my poor mental and physical health. I was forced to step into the worst fear of not being able to cut hair.
"Not being able to connect with people.
"That's when it become a priority to pick up my camera more frequently. This skill too offers me the opportunity to converse and learn from people of all walks of life.
"My admiration and care for learning from our First Nations Peoples is shared by Australian author and psychologist Steve Biddulp. His quote 'Elders of a hunter gather tribe would always love us and would always been there in all stages of our lives. Adulthood for our ancestors did not mean going out into a heartless world but into a caring community of adults that shared life affirming goals. Community is where you go to find help, even in perfect health'."
"Hence the reason I now live back in regional Australia after many years of pursuing my craft and skillset in urban environments. Here I can connect, care and I can live my fullest life.
"Using the medium of photography and writing I'm determined to make Australians know their Australia better. I am naturally inclined to speak about our countrymen and countrywoman continually looking at ways to bridge a gap between our cultural history, our First Nations People and the back bone of where our food and resources comes from, rural Australia is my home and therefore my passion."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
