Full freight operations restored to main western rail line

Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Cr Bill West, has welcomed the news that freight operations have been restored to full capacity on the main western rail line.
The news of the line re-opening was announced by Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, who said the re-opening had been due to fast-tracked repairs following a major landslip in the Blue Mountains.
The full opening come a day ahead of schedule following the return of night-time freight operations, which resumed on Sunday. Since then, around 76 freight trains have transported essential supplies and raw materials over the mountains.
Mayor West, who is also the Chair of the Cowra Lines Alliance (Cowra, Blayney, Weddin and Hilltops Councils) took the opportunity to again highlight the importance of re-opening the Blayney to Demodrille rail line, a position the Cowra Lines Alliance has been working towards for a number of years.
"The Blayney to Demondrille rail line is important regional infrastructure that has the capacity to build the NSW transport network and at the same time risk mitigate the main western line when incidents such landslips occur." He said.
Minister Farraway said when extreme weather earlier this month caused a landslip between Blackheath and Mount Victoria, he made it a priority to get freight back running on the line as soon as possible.
"Thanks to the hard work of Sydney Trains, night-time freight operations were restored on the evening of 24 July and, since then, we have seen trains carrying coal, grain, bulk materials and general freight safely travelling the route," Mr Farraway said.
"Once again, this vital rail line is connecting the Central West to our domestic and international markets.
"It is great news the Main Western line is back to 100 per cent freight capacity, including day-time operations from today, with passenger services scheduled to resume from tomorrow, Saturday 30 July."
Paul Scurrah, CEO of Pacific National which runs more than 1800 freight services on the Main Western Line each year, welcomed the news.
"The Blue Mountains rail line is a vital link in the national supply chain connecting thousands of regional exporters and importers and primary producers to ports, processing plants, freight terminals and mills across the state," Mr Scurrah said.
"Each week, we haul more than 60,000 tonnes of goods and commodities on the Blue Mountains line, which is equivalent to taking about 1,200 19 metre b-double trips off the state's road network, notably the Great Western Highway, improving safety and reducing congestion and transport emissions."
Sydney Trains crews, including workers from Greater Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast, worked day and night for nearly four weeks to safely restore the line.
Embankment repairs required around 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock, which was sourced from quarries including near Kiama on the South Coast and Marangaroo and Oberon in the Central West.
Customers returning to regional and intercity passenger services from tomorrow are advised to plan ahead and visit transportnsw.info for up-to-date travel information.
