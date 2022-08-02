Cowra Guardian
Full freight operations restored to main western rail line

August 2 2022 - 4:52am
The landslip on the western rail line which has now been repaired.

Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Cr Bill West, has welcomed the news that freight operations have been restored to full capacity on the main western rail line.

