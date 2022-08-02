Koorawatha School gets a new roof

The NSW Government is delivering a roof replacement at Koorawatha Public School following investment of close to $200,000 to replace the roof on blocks A, B and C.
The work is part of the $60 million Regional Roof Replacement program which provides roof repairs and replacements, while also supporting the local economy.
Works at more than 300 schools have now been completed as part of the program.
Where possible, the Department of Education is using the Local Trades Scheme.
The Roof Replacement program will benefit local communities by supporting more than 300 jobs across regional NSW and involve works at over 700 schools.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said; "It is fantastic works at Koorawatha Public are close to completion".
Ms Cooke said other maintenance is also planned at the school throughout the year, including internal and external painting, as well as carpet and vinyl replacement.
"I am proud the NSW Government is supporting smaller schools like Koorawatha Public School," she said.
