Koorawatha School gets a new roof

August 2 2022 - 10:30pm
Adam Mitchell, Terry Board, Nathan Burnett and Alex McKenzie erecting scaffolding before starting roofing works at Koorawtha School. Terry Board Plumbing from Orange have the roofing works contract.

The NSW Government is delivering a roof replacement at Koorawatha Public School following investment of close to $200,000 to replace the roof on blocks A, B and C.

