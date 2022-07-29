Cowra Guardian

Mystery photos returned to their owner

Updated July 29 2022 - 2:45am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two photographs found in a handbag at the Cowra MRF Op Shop have been returned to their owner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.