Mystery photos returned to their owner

Two photographs found in a handbag at the Cowra MRF Op Shop have been returned to their owner.
Earlier this week the Cowra Guardian launched a search for the owners of the photographs on its website and within a day they were returned to their owner.
The owner, who contacted the Cowra Guardian on Tuesday, after the story went live on our website on Monday, did not want to be identified.
The small black and white photographs were found recently in a second hand "Jag" women's handbag purchased at Cowra's Riding for the Disabled Op shop and brought to the Guardian in the hope of reuniting them with their original owners.
The photos were of a young family and writing on the back indicates they were taken in 1956 and relate to the first birthday of a young child, David, who was a patient in Wade House, Camperdown at the time.
Wade House was a wing of the Royal Alexandra Hospital for children which has subsequently moved and become the Westmead Children's Hospital.
