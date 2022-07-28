David Gouge winner at veterans golf on a countback

With the prevailing weather conditions that were ideal for playing golf, there were 37 Cowra Golf Club Veterans who came and played in their nine hole stableford competition commencing from the first tee, on Thursday, July 28, 2022
Three players came in with the good score of 19 points for the nine holes, and the count back was applied to give David Gouge first place followed Clive Wilson then Ray Salisbury.
Overall it was a closely contested event when the best 12 scores were only separated by two points.
There were nine prize winners, who are listed with their stableford point score and, the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets.
19 David Gouge (23).
19 Clive Wilson (20).
19 Ray Salisbury (12).
18 John Jensen (10).
17 John Herrett (16).
17 Michael Prescott (1).
17 Ken Harcombe (9).
17 Don Rocavert (30).
17 David Spolding (16)*.
*On a countback from other players on 17 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one shot
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
There was a field of 30 golfers, to play in the Cowra Golf Club's golf professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Congratulations on an excellent score of 40 stableford to beat to following players just one point in arrears.
1st Ray Salisbury 40.
2nd Clive Wilson 39.
3rd John Herrett 39.
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores:
Jamie Judd 38, David Spolding 36, David Gouge 36, Lester Black 35, John Holmes 35, Terry Winwood-Smith 35.
The NEAREST PINS.
5th hole, sponsored by Nicky Basson, Bob Morgan 459cm.
14th hole, sponsored by Jamie Judd, winner Terry Winwood-Smith 292cm.
