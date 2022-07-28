Cowra Guardian

David Gouge winner at veterans golf on a countback

By Lester Black
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 10:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veterans golf nine hole stableford competition winner David Gouge. File photo.

With the prevailing weather conditions that were ideal for playing golf, there were 37 Cowra Golf Club Veterans who came and played in their nine hole stableford competition commencing from the first tee, on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.