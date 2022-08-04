Rylie loves a random quote

For the last twelve months Cowra and district farmers looking for expert advice from an agronomist have been able to call on the services of Cowra Elders branch's Rylie Cherrey.
In our continuing series of profiles we catch up with Rylie this week.
Advertisement
How long have you been an agronomist?
I've been working for Cowra Elders for 12 months but I have actually been working for Elders for seven years now.
Prior to moving to Cowra I was in Hamilton in Victoria specialising in pasture agronomy,
What prompted the move from Hamilton to Cowra?
I'm actually from NSW.
My family is from near Wagga Wagga, a town called The Rock. I wanted to be a bit closer to family rather than interstate. I thought Cowra was a good place, I'd driven through Cowra over the years plus the appeal of working with (fellow agronomist) Peter Watt helped.
What did you do before being an agronomist?
I pretty much graduated from Uni and pretty much went straight into agronomy.
What drew you down to Hamilton?
My partner and I were looking for work and that's where we ended up. When I left Uni, I was really interested in animal nutrition. Going to a pastoral area and getting to do pasture agronomy allowed me to do both things that I love.
What does a typical day look like for you?
Every day is different. Earlier this week I had some office days catching up on recommendations. For the last two days I've been out on the paddock.
I was soil testing this morning but I could be doing anything.
What inspired you to become an agronomist?
I get a lot of moments where you have those days where you don't actually feel like you're working. You're just enjoying what you're doing, which is awesome.
If I remember back to when I first thought about doing agronomy, I suppose it was my interest in science and the passion I've developed for how plants grow and looking at things intricately in terms of growing, chemistry, fertiliser and soil science.
That's sort of what gets me going. I really enjoy the changing environment we're in. There's always new challenges to overcome.
Advertisement
Working with farmers to improve their productivity is my main focus.
I get really excited about being able to feed the world and make a paddock, 10 paddocks or a whole farm more productive
If we can increase efficiencies in farming, we can feed the growing population.
For people to be successful in business what do you think they need to do?
It sort of depends on your own perception of success. For what I do, which is all I can really talk about, in business and probably the people I've served that I think are successful in business, (they're) a people person.
Knowing how to communicate well and having a general passion for what you're doing those two together are important.
Advertisement
What's been the funniest thing that has happened to you in your job?
Well, getting bogged is pretty common nowadays but I suppose there's been some silly things that I've done in terms of that, driving in the wrong spots. Everyone loves the photos of someone that's been bogged.
Outside of work, how do you wind down?
I don't stop very often. I have my animals that I tend to and my garden that I'm continuously trying to improve or keep my dogs out of.
Down at Hamilton, I did live 20 minutes from the beach. I do like going to the coast, but I'm just going to have to set those goals over summer. My goal this year is to get there at least three times.
I do like finding new places and I'm a bit of a lover of the Australian landscape so if I can find something new, a new place to look at and experience that's what I really enjoy.
Advertisement
Is there something interesting or amusing about you that Cowra people may not know?
I often quote things randomly.
I could be doing something and spit out a random quote for no reason.
I'm a bit of a Disney fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.