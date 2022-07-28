Cowra Guardian

Environmental theatre coming to Cowra schools in August

Updated July 28 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A theatre group tackling environmental issues in an educational play for primary school-aged children will visit Mulyan Public School and St Raphael's Catholic School in August.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.