Environmental theatre coming to Cowra schools in August

A theatre group tackling environmental issues in an educational play for primary school-aged children will visit Mulyan Public School and St Raphael's Catholic School in August.
The group focusses on biodiversity and the domestic cat.
The creative directors at the Eaton Gorge Theatre Company (EGTC) are behind the production titled It's Cat's Play - A Catastrophic Story, about the ways the domestic cat negatively impacts the local wildlife and biodiversity.
Juliet Scrine and Ian McColm have written and performed the show that challenges pet owners to modify current pet practices.
Using the arts to deliver this important message about environmental action is "fun, warm and non-judgemental," Ms Scrine said.
"The play is not anti-cat, however, it's about responsible cat ownership, and by keeping their cats contained owners can make a huge difference to native wildlife.
"We like to get the children to laugh, so we give them something to laugh at and then we give them something to think about - kids love facts.
"It is a really great way to reach a variety of people and different audiences," she said.
For each production, the directors adapt the storyline by using a threatened species common to the area. In a live performance, the young audience participates in the role of a vulnerable bird, reptile or mammal challenging them to connect with the story-telling.
"It's really good at creating empathy and understanding," Ms Scrine said.
It is hoped that the children will start a conversation with their parents or any adult about the way cats negatively impact Australian animals and the benefits of keeping cats indoors.
According to the Threatened Species Recovery Hub, the total pet cat population is 3.8 million. Of these, around 1.1 million are contained while 2.8 million pet cats are able to roam and hunt, and are a major threat to the wildlife in their local areas.
The performance is a collaboration of the EGTC with the K2W Glideways Petaurus Connections, a co-funded Saving our Species program by the NSW Government and the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife.
The program is an educational aid to promote responsible pet ownership for the protection of native wildlife and fauna.
