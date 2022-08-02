Historic pavilion puts on a new face

The Cowra Showground pavilion portico is undergoing a major redevelopment thanks to an infrastructure grant awarded to the Show Society from the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade.
The infrastructure funds have been secured under the Clubsgrant Category 3 program administered by the Office of Responsible Gambling.
In initiating the work, Cowra Show Society has been working closely with David Scobie Architects of Sydney, to ensure the redevelopment is faithful to the heritage of the building and ongoing efforts to restore it to its glory days when first opened.
Included in the work will be timber columns at the entrance, a reflection of the internal columns in the main pavilion, heritage lighting again reflecting the period of the pavilion, cypress lining boards and a fresh coat of specially tinted Sage Green paint, which has been chosen to carefully blend to the building's original colour scheme.
The work is being carried out by Corey Craig Building Services of Cowra.
Another local firm, Cowra Glass has also been engaged to replace glass in all the cookery cabinets in the pavilion in readiness for the Cowra Show.
The 2022 Cowra Show will be held on Friday October 14 and 15, two dates to put in your diary.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
