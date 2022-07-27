ZOO-goers witnessed three African lion cubs and a giraffe calf make their public debut at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Tuesday.
The new cubs were born in early April to first time parents Marion and Lwazi. Both parents arrived from the United States in 2018 and 2021. Lwazi was first paired with Evelyn, but took a keen interest in her sister, Marion, introducing a new genetic line. The three sisters are the first litter to be born at the zoo since 2016.
Advertisement
The cubs remained with their mother a few weeks after their birth and have also been vaccinated. They were gradually introduced to their father, behind the scenes, before the family could be together in public.
"Three little girls. They're full of life. They're all definitely different personalities," lion supervisor Justine Powell said. "Very cute and very wild."
The sisters are called Cub A, B, and C, and do not have names yet. Two cubs will be named by lion keepers and Taronga Foundation supporters. A naming competition by zoo, decided by a public vote, will find a name for the third cub.
Ms Powell, who had been engaging with lions for more than two decades, said the breeding program was a great "backup" because lions were disappearing in the wild.
"Just like a lot of the animals, [lions are disappearing] from a habitat loss and people hunting them. Whatever we can do to have that backup population, keep the genetics... and help them in the future.
"[Breeding] also helps to showcase our lions and educate the public of why they're in strife," she said.
The zoo now has nine lions in the enclosure.
Over at the giraffe habitat, zookeeper Bobby-Jo Vial introduced the first giraffe calf, Mtoto, who was born on June 21, and the newest, Wayo, born on Saturday afternoon.
The keepers try to look for names to honour the animals' heritage in Africa.
Since the zoo houses different species of giraffes, their origins and local dialect were looked up to come up with meaningful names.
Matata was chosen by guests and people that follow the zoo on social media. It means trouble.
Wayo means 'footprint' in Swahili, spoken in East African countries Kenya and Tanzania.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.