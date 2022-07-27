Council to include Rural Fire Service assets in its accounts but it's not happy

Amid a push state-wide for local government not to include Rural Fire Service assets on its book Cowra Shire Council has voted to continue the practice but at the same time express its dissatisfaction with the practice.
"I find this as a great example of bureaucracy gone crazy," Cr Paul Smith said when Cowra councillors discussed the matter at its monthly meeting on July 25.
Advertisement
The councillors voted unanimously to continue to include the RFS fleet assets in its financial reports but to write a "scathing" letter to the Auditor General, member for Cootamundra and Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke requesting that RFS fleet assets are transferred to the RFS as per Australian Accounting Standards.
"We're asked to contribute to the payment but we don't have any say in the buying or the maintenance, any say in where they are used and what they are used for," Cr Paul Smith said.
"And they want us to include them in our books.
"I think we should write the letter, as scathing as we can.
"We don't want to be the bad boys and have a black mark against us so Big Brother is standing over us, write the letter, tell them we dont like it and include it on our books.
Cowra Shire Council's Director Corporate Services Michael Jones explained Cowra Council, each year, pays a levy to the RFS for the purchase of rural firefighting equipment.
"At the instruction of Audit Office of NSW, Council has included the value of this fleet in its financial statements," Mr Jones said.
"Council is informed annually of the value of the fleet and accordingly adjusts its financial records to reflect any changes.
"The correctness and accuracy of this information from the RFS is taken on face value with no checking performed by Council," he said.
The current value of Cowra Council's fleet is $10.5m and is made up of 36 individual items located around the shire.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.