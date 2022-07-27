Cowra Guardian
Council to include Rural Fire Service assets in its accounts but it's not happy

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:17am, first published 12:12am
State Emergency Services minister Steph Cooke presenting a new truck to the Waugoola RFS Brigade earlier this year.

Amid a push state-wide for local government not to include Rural Fire Service assets on its book Cowra Shire Council has voted to continue the practice but at the same time express its dissatisfaction with the practice.

