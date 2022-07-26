Cowra Blues plan Old Boys Day on August 6

Old Boys Day
The club has organised a function for Saturday, August 6 for all ex-players and volunteers.
Get down to the footy starting at 11am at Mulyan Oval and cheer on the boys in the big Bathurst Rebels game, and then to to the Cowra Bowling Club.
Advertisement
No doubt plenty of lies to be told as footy feats from the past become just a little exaggerated.
The club wishes to thank its major sponsors for the season: Cowra Bowling Club, Powertech Electrical, Ox Traffic, Bryants Glass, Mr Embroidery, Sportspower, Marks Pumps, FlyOz, Phills Paint & Blinds.
With 3 rounds to play, the ladder is Parkes 36 points, Bathurst Rebels 28, Cowra 28, Dubbo 20, Orange 8, Bathurst Outlaws 8, Bathurst Giants 4.
The top four is pretty much determined with just a battle for positions, making the Cowra-Rebels game on Saturday week looking to decide second and third on the ladder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.