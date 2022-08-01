Cowra man sentenced to Corrections Order and to pay reparations

A Cowra man has plead guilty, in Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 20, to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage or cause disadvantage by deception.
Jordan Dean Nelson, 27, of Young Road, Cowra, was ordered to pay $550 in compensation and sentenced to a nine month community corrections order.
Nelson's solicitor said in court that along with his bills, he was also dealing with a drug addiction at the time, which is what he used the money for and why he didn't deliver the items he sold.
Nelson's solicitor said he was apologetic for the crime, has been 'clean' for over 180 days and intended to pay compensation to the victim the day after the case was heard in court.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely stated that while Nelson's crime fell towards the lower end of the scale in terms of seriousness, the manner of it did indicate there was some planning involved.
Magistrate Kiely also noted the argument from Nelson's solicitor that there may have been some slackness on his part which contributed to the crime being committed.
According to police documents tendered before court, Nelson created a Facebook Marketplace advertisement selling CRF450r Forks for $600 in Cowra in early January, 2022.
The advertisement included four photos of the parts and was altered to reflect that Nelson would accept $550 for the items.
Around 9am on Thursday, January 6, the victim contacted Nelson to get further information on the parts listed in the advertisement.
In the initial messages, Nelson was offered $500 for the items, which he agreed to, and over the course of the day organised to have the items shipped to the victim through TNT.
Nelson told the victim there was a flat fee of $55 for the shipping, which was added to the cost of the parts.
After sending through the money, Nelson acknowledged the payment and said the items would soon be packaged and sent to the victim.
The victim sent Nelson multiple messages in the following days from January 7 to January 9 enquiring about when the items would be sent but heard nothing in reply.
The victim managed to get Nelson's number and left several voicemails over the next two weeks which went unanswered.
Cowra police were contacted by the victim in early February to see if they would be able to get in contact with Nelson about the undelivered items.
The police's phone calls to Nelson went unanswered and on February 17 an official report was made.
Around 8:50am on February 23 police went to Nelson's residence, where they were told by Nelson that he sent the goods to the victim through TNT at a cost of $70 but was not able to provide any confirmation.
Police checked with the local branch of TNT later that morning who confirmed no parcel had been sent by Nelson in either his name or the victim's name.
