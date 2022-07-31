Convicted for driving with drug in his system

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined in his absence for driving with illicit drugs in his system when his case was heard at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 20.
Jamie Johnathon Damm, 48, of Dawson Drive, Cowra was convicted and fined $880 for driving with cannabis and methamphetamines in his system.
Damm failed to appear to answer the charge and was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, with the disqualification period commencing from July 20, 2022.
According to documents tendered in court by police, about 7:40am on Thursday, May 19, 2022 police pulled Damm over at the intersection of Liverpool Street and Macquarie Street for the purposes of random testing.
Damm produced a negative reading to alcohol when he was subjected to a breath test.
When he was subjected to an oral fluid test, he produced a positive reading for cannabis and methamphetimines.
He was arrested and taken back to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which produced a positive result to THC.
A sample was collected and sent for laboratory testing which produced a positive result to THC and methamphetamines.
Damm told police that he had smoked some cannabis the night before.
