Ladies bowls members help out Cowra Hospital renal unit

Updated July 26 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:24am
Cowra Ladies Bowls president Judith Day with Mia from the Cowra Hospital renal unit. Photo contributed.

Cowra Ladies Bowls president Judith Day this week presented a cheque for $800 to Mia from the Cowra Hospital renal unit.

