Ladies bowls members help out Cowra Hospital renal unit

Cowra Ladies Bowls president Judith Day this week presented a cheque for $800 to Mia from the Cowra Hospital renal unit.
The money is proceeds from the recent very successful Charity Day held by the Cowra Ladies Bowling Club members.
A great effort from all.
Pennant teams for Tuesday, August 2:
GRADE 3 to play Parkes Town at Parkes.
L. Burns D Skinner J Kiernicki and Jen Davies.
S Muir C Prosper A Castelli M Dart.
Skips to organise transport.
GRADE 2 to play Orange City at Cowra.
D Dye J Bailey B Bundy and E Brown
S Hubber J Day M Nicholls and S Morgan.
Morning tea 9am cards called 9.30.
There will be social bowls as usual.
If anyone is unavailable please call Sharen.
As we go to press we have J Day and J Bailey playing senior district pairs and have won their first game. L
Burns and M Nicholls and S Hubber and D Dye will play open pairs in the afternoon.
Good luck ladies.
Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green.
