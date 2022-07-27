Finding the joy in learning Advertising Feature

EXCITING EXPERIMENTS: Learning doesn't have to be boring, it can be fun and exciting, especially when it comes to science. Photo: Supplied

Mulyan Public School (MPS) provides high quality learning programs that are backed by current educational research and evidence. They track and monitor every student, using quality data to ensure that all learning is targeted to the needs of every student and all learning is delivered by dedicated, accomplished teachers in a well resourced environment.

MPS pride themselves on building strong valued relationships with our students and ensure that well-being is at the forefront of all that we do. They have a proud focus on indigenous education and embed Aboriginal perspectives into every classroom and every lesson. MPS also has a permanent Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer and an indigenous SLSO who organise and lead many cultural events throughout the year. We have our very own Aboriginal Dance Group who perform for other schools and local community events.

CELEBRATIONS: Nothing says Easter better than a DIY Easter Hat Parade. Photo: Supplied

MPS has a rich history of sporting success and they continue to achieve this through a comprehensive sporting program and strong participation in PSSA sporting events. The school has over three hectares of vibrant and enticing grounds, which is fully secured. These grounds provide an amazing amount of space for students to explore and engage. They include two large sporting ovals, football field, athletics track, shot put cage, synthetic turf basketball/netball court, funky monkey bars, junior play equipment, large spider climbing frame, handballs courts, cultural garden, and indigenous dance/yarning circle.

Our staff are professional, experienced, enthusiastic, and dedicated to our school and students. - Mulyan Public School

The school has a strong focus on wellbeing and start each morning off with check ins, provide learning and support programs, support classes for students with additional needs and a positive behaviour management program. This ensures every students feels valued and heard.