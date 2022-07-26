Gun club to host Len Bird Cowra Gold Cup

2022 Cowra Gold Cup Competition
The 2022 Len Bird Cowra Gold Cup Shoot will be hosted by Cowra Gun Club on August 6 and 7.
The event has attracted close to 100 participants in past years, with competitors of all levels from AA through to C Grade turning out to challenge themselves against the conditions on the day.
Ladies, veterans and juniors compete for their appropriate grade as well as individual sections.
Unfortunately, due to COVID, the Club has been unable to hold the much anticipated weekend for the last couple of years so is hoping for a good roll up with lovely weather.
Several trophies are up for grabs including the Overall High Gun.
This is the competitor who finishes the weekend with the highest cumulative score over all the events and it is highly prized.
They will take home the coveted Cowra Gold Cup proudly sponsored by Superb Jewellery as well as Hunt's Shooting Supplies.
Competitors and their families, enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and great facilities offered by the Club and also use it as a chance to catch up with friends while still striving to post good scores and chase that elusive Gold Cup.
Full results and photos from the weekend will be able to be viewed on the club's Facebook page as well as the Club website at www.cowragunclubinc.com.au
The Cowra Gun Club wish to thank the following supporters for making the weekend possible: Cowra Services Club, Kilby's Heating Cooling, Cladding Australia, Cowra Bowling Club, Cowra Bus Service, Cowra Shire Council, Allan Gray and Co Pty Ltd, Mark's Pumps, Superb Jewellery, Hunt's Shooting Supplies, Ag-Factor, Colynsville Past Co, Philpott Funeral Directors, Balance Accountants and Advisers, Cowra Toyota, Lachlan Fertilisers Rural, Raine and Horne Cowra and Pat Dwyer Electrical.
Results from the Cowra Gun Club shoot held on July 2 were:
25T DB Gr CD - Jeff Nash 23/25, John Lawrence 23/25, Stephen Gittoes 19/25, Russell O'Leary 25/25, Mick Crowe 24/25, Laurie Arnold 22/25, Peter Taylor 21/25, Greg Oliver 19/25, Greg Smith 14/25.
25T Handicap - Ed Cummings 26/27, Peter Taylor 25/27, Jeff Nash 23/25, Col O'Leary 23/25.
Cowra Classic Pointscore Championships - Tony O'Leary 142/150, Jeff Nash 137/150. John Lawrence 137/150, Stephen Gittoes 132/150, Malcolm Drury 139/150, Russell O'Leary 128/150, Greg Oliver 135/150, Peter Taylor 130/150.
Overall high gun on the day was Jeff Nash.
