Bowls reaches final stages

By Greg Nicholls
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:44am
And then there were two, Noel Hubber and Bruce Oliver will play-off this Saturday in the Final of the 2022 A Grade Singles following wins last weekend.

