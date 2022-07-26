Bowls reaches final stages

And then there were two, Noel Hubber and Bruce Oliver will play-off this Saturday in the Final of the 2022 A Grade Singles following wins last weekend.
Noel booked a spot in the final with a 25-24 win over Robert Oliver, claiming four shots on the final end while Bruce defeated Michael Baldwin 25-11 in the other semi-final.
Saturday will also see the first round of this year's B Grade Singles played with 19 players entered.
1st Round Matches: David McLoughlin v Peter Browne.
David Antaw v Trevor Ellis.
Russel Simpson v Bob Morgan.
Steve Sculthorpe, Jim McNaught, John Davis, Mick Beath, Robbie Byrne, Bill Hayes, Chris Pearce, Alan Messiter, John Bischof, John Pickard, Kak Smith, Tom Clark and Trevor Pullen have byes
Cowra bowlers will hold their second intra club pennant trail on Sunday from 2pm ahead of the first round matches against Parkes Railway next week.
Should anyone selected for the trail be unavailable please contact Bruce Oliver (0418-453396) or Bob Morgan (0481-244081).
