Scots All Saints College is a modern and progressive college of all-round excellence with one of the largest and most picturesque learning environments in all of Australia, situated over two expansive campuses in the regional city of Bathurst.
Offering quality co-education for day and boarding students from Preparatory School to Year 12, Scots All Saints College is a regional school of choice with specialist facilities, caring, experienced teachers and diverse opportunities for children to flourish.
Their mission is to develop students into successful men and women with a firm foundation for life built on the gospel of Christ.
Scots All Saints College is committed to its mission through developing today's learners into tomorrow's leaders who are informed, compassionate and confident men and women of faith, who will flourish as global minded citizens.
At the heart of the College is a sense of belonging. For boarders and day students alike, the College is a space to live and learn. A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults.
There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints College. Their outstanding teaching and support staff are committed to the task of encouraging every student to thrive in an environment where they have space to explore, learn and grow together.
Mulyan Public School (MPS) provides high quality learning programs that are backed by current educational research and evidence. They track and monitor every student, using quality data to ensure that all learning is targeted to the needs of every student and all learning is delivered by dedicated, accomplished teachers in a well resourced environment.
MPS pride themselves on building strong valued relationships with our students and ensure that well-being is at the forefront of all that we do. They have a proud focus on indigenous education and embed Aboriginal perspectives into every classroom and every lesson. MPS also has a permanent Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer and an indigenous SLSO who organise and lead many cultural events throughout the year. We have our very own Aboriginal Dance Group who perform for other schools and local community events.
MPS has a rich history of sporting success and they continue to achieve this through a comprehensive sporting program and strong participation in PSSA sporting events. The school has over three hectares of vibrant and enticing grounds, which is fully secured. These grounds provide an amazing amount of space for students to explore and engage. They include two large sporting ovals, football field, athletics track, shot put cage, synthetic turf basketball/netball court, funky monkey bars, junior play equipment, large spider climbing frame, handballs courts, cultural garden, and indigenous dance/yarning circle.
Our staff are professional, experienced, enthusiastic, and dedicated to our school and students.- Mulyan Public School
The school has a strong focus on wellbeing and start each morning off with check ins, provide learning and support programs, support classes for students with additional needs and a positive behaviour management program. This ensures every students feels valued and heard.
Like most small schools, MPS values their relationships with parents and families. They provide regular opportunities for the community to join the school and be part of events, learning, assemblies and the P&C. To find out more, call 02 63422531 or visit www.mulyan-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.
Either way, education is worth celebrating, and that's what NSW Education Week is all about.
"Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of our schools, students and education system," according to the NSW Department of Education.
Scheduled for the third school week of term 3, August 1 to 5 in 2022, this year's theme is Creating futures - changing lives.
"This year, we continue to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on how we are creating futures for our students, staff and families," the department said.
"From the first days in child care to post-school pathways, our education system is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.
"We celebrate all types of learning that occurs at all levels across our education system, and we have a shared responsibility in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners.
"Public education can change the lives of not just our students, but also the lives of our teachers, staff, families and communities."
The celebrations will be live in many locations and online through live streaming. Some parts of the presentations will be pre-recorded or digitised, so audiences can enjoy them at any time or place.
People will also notice some of these shorter segments being shared online and on social media.
The launch of Education Week 2022 itself will be live-streamed at 10am on Monday, August 1, kicking off a much-anticipated week of celebration. Schools are encouraged to create web pages, with the department providing online resources and highlighting great examples from previous years.
Koorawatha Public School (KPS) is a small rural school located in the tranquil Lachlan Valley in Central West NSW. Koorawatha, meaning a place of pines, falls proudly on Wiradjuri country and the school caters for children and their families of Koorawatha and surrounds.
KPS is an inclusive, innovative, and vibrant community with a zest for learning.
The amazing small school provides exceptional, responsive academic, wellbeing, and extra-curricular programs that incorporate highly effective evidence-based approaches to support diversity in learning, and also encourage students to aspire and acquire future-focused growth mindsets essential for lifelong learning.
Achievements
In 2022, Koorawatha Public School students are achieving exceptional results in NAPLAN and individual growth in reading and numeracy assessments.
They are also aspiring artists who received the Cowra Small School's First Place Award as part of the Cowra Festival of International Understanding Window Art Display, Cowra Small Schools P6 Mixed-Relay Athletics Champion, and breaking records in the 100m U9s boy's event at the Cowra Small Schools Athletics Carnival
KPS encourages students to dream big to inspire and excel. Working hard for equity and opportunity, the school offers whole-school programs, such as:
KPS also offers many extra-curricular programs and opportunities, including:
Recently an exciting upcoming project was announced that will see the construction of a shared mountain bike and walking trail at Koorawatha Public School.
Families are encouraged to take advantage of this incredible rare recreational and educational facility by enrolling your child now.
To enquire today about enrolments and to learn how bus transport and travel subsidies may be options, call 02 6345 3414, or visit www.koorawatha-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.