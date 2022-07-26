Cowra Mayor speaks to Cowra Evening CWA branch

Branch President Kaye Kilby welcomed members and guests to the July meeting at Cowra Services Club.
Ros Ryan introduced special guest speaker, Cowra mayor, councillor Bill West whose topic was the proposed new Cowra Hospital.
Cr West explained that refurbishing the old hospital was not a viable option for many reasons. One reason was that the lifts in the old hospital are too small for the uses they are needed for today.
The new hospital will be on the same site as the present one.
The final design for the new hospital has not yet been completed and gone to tender. It is expected that there will be a sod turning ceremony next year. What is definite is the $110 million allocation for this project which is on a par with funding for the new Mudgee Hospital. The original $70 million allocation was deemed inadequate and eventually Health Minister, Brad Hazzard agreed to an increase of $40million.
The new facilities will include four treatment bays in Emergency, 28 In-patient beds. Two birthing units, eight Renal Dialysis chairs, six Chemotherapy chairs, two Palliative care rooms 14 Clinical Rooms.
A Tresilian Day Centre for new mothers will be established on a property close to the new hospital. Cr West said that local member, Steph Cooke, has worked tirelessly to obtain a new hospital for Cowra. The hospitals in Forbes, Mudgee, and Parkes have already been upgraded and now it is Cowra's turn.
Cr West also spoke about the Clinical Services Plan put together by Dr Peter Davidson and Don Reid of the Health Council and subsequently filed with the Health Department.
This plan has not been released to the public which is unfortunate as a lot of work has gone into it. Cr West said individual community members should ask for the details to be released by the Central West Area Health Service.
Being able to compare the Clinical Services Plan with what is being promised would be invaluable to people who choose to work in the health care sector and to the general public. So, we are all urged to stay interested in this issue.
Member, Judy Houghton, then warmly thanked our mayor for his insights.
Branch Secretary, Cheryl McAlister, spoke about the Inter-Group Public Speaking Competition finals which were held in Cowra on 20 June. Students from years 3 to 10 participated in this annual event organised by the CWA. Speakers representing the Oxley, Far Western and Central Western Groups of the CWA travelled to Cowra. Cowra Council and Cowra Services Club helped finance this event and Deputy Mayor, Judi Smith presented the prizes.
A pleasing number of participants, a high standard of presentation, much entertainment for the large audience and tasty refreshments, ensured a most successful day.
New prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly meetings. Meetings are held every second Wednesday from 6.30 pm at Cowra Services Club. For more information contact President Kaye Kilby on 0414 805 090.
