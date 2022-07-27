Family, friends and clients are a motivation for Karen Herman

Family, friends and clients are the motivating factor for Karen Herman in her life and business State Conveyancing NSW based in Cowra.
Karen (pictured) describes herself as a born and bred local, one of seven children, whose own beautiful children are her favourite things in life whilst professionally its serving her clients.
Advertisement
When asked why she is so passionate about conveyancing Karen is quick to respond; "Even though you apply the same process to each transaction, every job brings with it unique complexities and this is what makes it challenging".
"You want to provide clients with the best possible service and take them through the process as smoothly as possible."
Karen's work ethic has won her many clients right across NSW everywhere from Berry, to Broken Hill, Tweed Heads to Forbes, Grenfell and all points in between.
The fundamentals of her business are delivering on her client pledge to "provide efficient, affordable conveyancing at a set price so they can rest assured in the service they receive."
In business, "my clients always come first." she said.
"My family sometimes get very frustrated with me and describe me as a workaholic but, I think I'm simply motivated to make sure my clients are satisfied."
Karen's career has had a firm base having started in law in 1984 and taking her from Canberra, to Queensland and then back to the town she loves, Cowra in 2001.
Since returning to Cowra Karen has completed her studies in conveyancing and she became fully qualified in 2016 which led her to practice on her own from July 2020.
In business Karen has continued to prosper seeing her open offices in Kendal Street and now employing staff to assist her with continued business growth.
"Over the years I have received many messages of thanks from clients and this is very special and satisfying to me, and affirms that I am doing the right thing in business."
Karen has suffered a great deal of personal loss throughout her life, having lost siblings to Huntington's Disease and that makes the family and friends who surround her in Cowra even more precious.
"My mum, Mary, who was well respected in town, always said to me 'there's always someone worse off than you'. My mother, who has now passed was described as a Grandmother and a woman who was very grand."
"In my own life I think maintaining a sense of humour is very important, you need to laugh and try to find something humorous in just about everything."
For relaxation Karen is an avid reader and will tackle just about anything, but her favourite genre is anything fantasy, novels such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.