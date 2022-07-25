Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Cowra Blues remain optimistic despite second loss to Parkes

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues coach Marc Hyland (centre) remains optimistic that a full strength Cowra side can take out the 2022 Tier 2 competition. File photo.

Despite suffering their second loss this season to Parkes, Cowra Blues coach Marc Hyland remains optimistic the side can take out the 2022 season Central West AFL Tier 2 competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.