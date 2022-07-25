Cowra Blues remain optimistic despite second loss to Parkes

Despite suffering their second loss this season to Parkes, Cowra Blues coach Marc Hyland remains optimistic the side can take out the 2022 season Central West AFL Tier 2 competition.
"We were short numbered again," Hyland said.
The side made the trip to Parkes with just 14 players, including Hyland who is due to have surgery on a season ending torn bicep this week.
Parkes lead at each quarter to take out the round 11 match 7-14-56 to 1-2-8 with the Central West's leading goal scorer Nathan Worth scoring Cowra's only major for the match.
At 40 years of age Worth continues to defy the odds, voted best on ground by Hyland.
"He gave up his forward line spot and was playing forward, mids and back, running the entire field.
"It was the best game I've seen him play in years. If players can be inspired by that like I was it would be great.
"With the players we had I think we shocked Parkes a little with the players we had out there," Hyland said.
"Just a few key players in the right spots make the difference. I think we handled ourselves quite well.
"Not one player out there slowed down or gave up. Our hunger and determination come finals that will keep us in the game.
"At the end of the game after the loss everyone was positive. We matched them across the field it was just in our forward 50."
The Blues travel to Bathurst this weekend to take on the Giants in their second last game of the season before taking on Bushrangers and enjoying the bye in the final week of the competition.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
