$1.5 million for the heart of art and culture in Cowra

A $1.5 million upgrade to Cowra's centre of arts, the Cowra Civic Centre, was announced on Sunday afternoon.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Minister for the Arts and Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin visited Cowra with Member for Cootamundra to announce the funding under the State government's Creative Capital grant program.
The $1.5 million adds to the $300,000 upgrade of seating and improvements announced for the Civic Centre earlier this year.
Announcing the funding Mr Franklin paid tribute to the work of Ms Cooke.
"The Cowra Civic Centre is, like so many of these buildings in towns across NSW, part of the heart of the community, and its been that way obviously for decades," Mr Franklin said.
"(The Creative Capital Program) aims to support facilities just like this across the state.
"Today is special because I know exactly what this facility can be if it is given the funding, resources, love and attention to make it so.
"Speaking of Steph she has been on my case about this for weeks and weeks and weeks. This wouldn't be happening if it wasn't for your local Member Steph Cooke. She's been quite ruthless in kicking down my door and making it happen.
"The Cowra Civic Centre will be receiving one and a half million dollars to replace the seating fully. There will now be excellent ramped seating, raised seating," he said.
Mr Franklin said the subsequent changes to the Civic Centre would make the space much more accessible for people in wheelchairs and elderly people.
"Arts and culture should be for everyone," he said.
"I know that there are so many people here who have worked very hard for a long time. Clearly it is going to be very important for the community," Mr Franklin said
Cowra Civic Centre manager Jonathan Llewellyn said the funding would see "significant change of the space".
"When you go threw the doors you're either go right or left and then down the sides and enter the space.
"It also means that when the seating is pulled back it gives us a much larger clearer floorspace to utilise in different ways, the flexibility is incredible.
"It improves the floorspace.
Sunday's funding announcement comes on top of a $300,000 grant announced earlier this year that Mr Llewellyn said would see automatic doors installed, new carpet throughout, hearing loops installed, retractable tiered seating upstairs.
"It'll make significant change to the experience of audiences and the use of the space," he said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke acknowledged the work of Mr Llewellyn and his team who she said "work tirelessly around the year to make sure that theatre productions go ahead".
"This is a real destination in the central west. We've seen many many events conducted here. Of course we were here earlier this year to make an announcement of $300,000 to improve this facility a little bit more. I'm looking forward to seeing those developments unfold," she said.
Arts Out West executive director, Kylie Shead. said she had visited the Cowra Civic Centre as an audience member and as a theatre producer.
"It was a very different venue as to what it is now. I congratulate Council on the investment it has made and making improvements. It is an extraordinary venue now," Ms Shead said.
"This investment will make huge change. I'm so thrilled to see this work happen," she said.
Cowra mayor Bill West acknowledged the importance of the civic centre to the Cowra community.
"The civic centre contains a lot of components which enhance and build our community capacity, providing entertainment, recreation, places to come to relax.
"They're very important and a significant component of what our community does. The general area, as Cowra Council starts to development a civic square includes the art gallery and the ageless library and the building that now houses Headspace for our youth.
"Shortly, there will be public art on the faces of the administration building which will enhance the area.
"And of course adorning it all is the Australian World Peace Bell.
"Its an area to be proud of which helps our community to grow and be sustainable, encouraging arts and culture in our society locally and at a regional level," Cr West said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
