"Selfless service" recognised with Lions Citizen of the Year award

Updated July 22 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:41am
President of Cowra Lions Graham Apthorpe and Lion Milton Barnett presenting the Award to Mr Ray Walsh.

Cowra Lions' Citizen of the Year is Mr Ray Walsh.

