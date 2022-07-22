"Selfless service" recognised with Lions Citizen of the Year award

Cowra Lions' Citizen of the Year is Mr Ray Walsh.
Ray has undertaken many years of selfless service to Cowra and the wider community.
Firstly, he served Australia from 1966 to 1968 with his National Service and served in Malaya.
Perhaps it was his Army service that turned his mind to volunteering for Legacy which he joined in 1986, to make sure that the families of all those who served were firstly able to access the government benefits to which they were entitled and that they were assisted with expenses when things became difficult for them.
Ray has also organised Legacy luncheons and events and outings for the partners and children of veterans. Cowra is part of the Lachlan Legacy group and that work is essentially controlled from Cowra and Ray has been an integral part of that for 36 years.
In his time on the land Ray was a member of Merriganowry and Wattamondara RFS, secretary of the local Livestock and Grain Producers Association which became the National Farmers Federation and Chair of its Vegetable Committee.
He was secretary and president of St Raphael's P and F Committee and he served on St Raphael's Finance Committee for many years and has been Fr Laurie's odd job man and rose pruner.
Ray has a love for and dedication to revealing and preserving Cowra's history and has been the chair of the Cowra and District Historical Society since 2006.
Ray served as a councillor on Cowra Shire from 2008 to 2021 in many roles as representative on the Natural Resource Management Committee, chair of the Board of Cowra Tourism for 11 years, co-chair of the Australia Day Working Party and Heritage Month Working Party and he had special responsibilities for Gooloogong and Billimari.
A very worthy recipient of the Cowra Lions Citizen of the Year Award for 2022/23.
