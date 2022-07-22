Three panels judge top drops

Judging commenced on Monday afternoon, July 18 in the Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show with Sophie Otton as Chair of Judges and three panels of judges and associates judging the colour, aroma and taste of a wide range of wines from Australian producers.
The most successful exhibitor of this show was Australian Vintage who won the Best Semillon of the Show and the the Best White Table Wine of the Show with their Tempus Two 2016 Uno Semillon.
Local producers were also awarded for their entries with Kalari taking out a gold for 2021 Shiraz, Windowrie winning a silver for their 2018 Family Reserve Shiraz and Wallington winning a Bronze for their 2021 Bald Hill Cabernets.
Hilltops producer Moppity Vineyards were awarded two gold medals for Shiraz, two silver medals for Sparkling wine and Chardonnay and seven bronze medals.
Medals also went to wines from Mudgee and Orange in the Central West.
Sophie Otton commented on the high standard and the variety of styles entered with the best wines being rewarded for their freshness and vibrancy.
She noted that wines were showing their regions at their best.
Following the ASVWS, judging got underway in the Cowra Wine Show, which was celebrating its 39th year.
Marie Clay was Chairman of Judges for the show.
The Most Successful Exhibitor was De Bortoli with three trophies, for DBWS Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, which was the Best Cabernet and also the Best Red Table Wine of the Show and Deen De Bortoli Vat 5 2018 Botrytis Semillon.
De Bortoli were also awarded eight gold medals, eleven silver and numerous bronze medals.
Kalari again picked up a silver and a bronze medal while Windowrie were awarded three bronze medals and Moppity wines were awarded one gold, a silver and eight bronze medals.
Orange and Mudgee producers were again given medals in some very strong classes.
Judges noted the high standard overall and the wide range of varieties and styles that were entered, making many classes a please to judge.
The Show is possible because of the large team of volunteers who give their time to man the computer, steward and pour wines, glass wash and polish, provide morning and afternoon teas and prepare lunches.
The Committee appreciates the time that these people give to ensure the shows run smoothly.
On Saturday night a Public Tasting was held where patrons could taste all the wines on show.
Organisers were pleased that the crowd enjoyed the wine tasting in a very pleasant atmosphere with stewards pouring the wines of choice. Thank you to the volunteers who gave up the opportunity to wine taste and serve the patrons instead.
During the week many volunteers served served food, washed and polished glasses, poured wines, manned the computer, moved tables, set up the Pavillion, entertained the judges and generally ensured the smooth running of a very successful show and the committee thanks each and everyone of these wondertful people.
The Presentation Dinner will be held Saturday. August 6 where Trophy winning wines will be tasted along with delicious food.
Tickets are available from the Show Office during office hours at a cost of $110.
Numbers will be limited to 144 to enable everyone present to taste each of the winning wines.
Emily Glover from the Hunter Valley has won the accolades of "Most Improved Spitter" and ultimately, "Best Spit of the Show" at the Cowra Wine show.
Each year Chief Wine Steward, Paul Smith, makes a point of observing the individual judging styles of the 15 strong judging panel, watching for little nuances that set judges apart.
At the conclusion of actual wine judging on Wednesday, Mr Smith took to the podium to thank judges, stewards and volunteers for all their efforts to make the 2022 event a success.
His secret award was then announced to round out the formalities "it is my pleasure this year to present the dual Spit awards to Emily.
Her spitting form has certainly caught my attention this year."
Emily is well credentialed with a Bachelor of Wine Science from CSU Wagga.
She spent the past three years with Agnew Wines in the Hunter Valley where she was responsible for maintenance of wine making equipment, ferment management, grape and wine sample preparation, documenting cellar operations and lab analysis work.
She is now employed at Broken Wood Wines in the Hunter.
Emily has spent vintages in Spain and the Napa Valley, USA to advance her knowledge of the international wine scene.
On the domestic arena, Emily has been a steward for the NSW Wine Awards.
Other judges for the Cowra Wine Show travelled from Victoria, Queensland, the Hunter, Griffith, South Australia, Mudgee and Orange.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
