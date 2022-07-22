Emily Glover takes out top spit awards at Cowra Wine Show

Emily Glover from the Hunter Valley has won the accolades of "Most Improved Spitter" and ultimately, "Best Spit of the Show" at the Cowra Wine show.
Each year Chief Wine Steward, Paul Smith, makes a point of observing the individual judging styles of the 15 strong judging panel, watching for little nuances that set judges apart.
At the conclusion of actual wine judging on Wednesday, Mr Smith took to the podium to thank judges, stewards and volunteers for all their efforts to make the 2022 event a success.
His secret award was then announced to round out the formalities "it is my pleasure this year to present the dual Spit awards to Emily. Her spitting form has certainly caught my attention this year."
Emily is well credentialed with a Bachelor of Wine Science from CSU Wagga. Emily spent the past three years with Agnew Wines in the Hunter Valley where she was responsible for maintenance of wine making equipment, ferment management, grape and wine sample preparation, documenting cellar operations and lab analysis work.
She is now employed at Broken Wood Wines in the Hunter.
Emily has spent vintages in Spain and the Napa Valley, USA to advance her knowledge of the international wine scene.
On the domestic arena, Emily has been a steward for the NSW Wine Awards.
Other judges for the Cowra Wine Show travelled from Victoria, Queensland, the Hunter, Griffith, South Australia, Mudgee and Orange.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
