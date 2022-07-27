Man jailed on domestic violence related assault charges

A 27 year old Bathurst man has been sentenced to prison on two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV related) and one charge of common assault (DV related).
Trevor Wickey, of Cummings Street, West Bathurst was sentenced before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 20.
He was convicted and sentenced to 16 months in prison with a non parole period of 10 months and an aggregate sentence of 10 months on each charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
On the common assault (DV related) charge, Wickey was convicted, sentenced to 16 months in prison with a non parole period of 10 months and an aggregate sentence of three months.
Wickey's attorney argued in court that Wickey's sentence for the first charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm should be reduced as he had already served time for similar offences which were committed on the same date.
The police prosecutor argued against this, stating Wickey was being called to answer a separate matter and it should be dealt with as such.
Wickey's attorney said he was remorseful and his relationship with drugs was a big driver behind his actions,
According to police documents Wickey was in a domestic, intimate relationship with one of the victims on and off for 10 years.
The documents reveal during the evening of May 18, a third party attended the residence with a bottle of Jim Beam to drink with Wickey.
Some time later Wickey left with the third party.
The victim stayed up all night looking for Wickey as he was in breach of bail imposed by the Supreme Court by being in the Cowra township.
Around 5am on May 19, 2020 the victim received a phone that Wickey was at a residence in Eulo Street Cowra.
The victim walked to the address while still on the phone and knocked on the door, which was answered by Wickey.
Police documents reveal that Wickey asked the victim a question and when he didn't like the answer he punched the victim in the face with enough force to push the victim back to the other side of the small lounge room.
Police said the victim suffered extensive bruising and swelling to the left eye.
The victim photographed the injuries later handing the images to the police.
Documents also revealed on Sunday, August 8, 2020 Wickey attended the residence of the victim in Cowra contrary to bail imposed by the Supreme Court.
Police said the victim allowed him to stay overnight.
Documents reveal he woke the victim at 3am complaining of a tooth ache.
Police said Wickey became angry when he was told there was Panadeine Forte in a cupboard in the kitchen.
Police went on to say Wickey became angry and grabbing the victim by the hair and made a threat to kill.
Following consultation and support from the Domestic Violence Advisory Service the victim went to the Cowra Police station on December 7, 2020 to provide a statement about the assault.
On October 11, 2021, Wickey was in an intimate relationship with another person when around 11:45am he and the victim were walking along Rocket Street, West Bathurst.
Police documents reveal the two became involved in a verbal argument.
Police said the victim became scared and approached a witness for assistance.
They said the victim got into the witnesses car before being forcibly removed by Wickey.
Wickey then punched the victim in the head and stomach area several times before fleeing the scene.
Police and paramedics attended the scene and found the victim was on the ground in pain complaining of pain to the neck, hand and stomach.
The victim did not identify Wickey who was later identified in CCTV footage and from a voicemail sent by the victim to a family member.
Wickey was arrested by police on October 18, 2021 on a separate matter.
He told police he had a verbal argument with the victim, but denied that it turned physical.
