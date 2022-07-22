DONNING the gold jersey of a national representative side was a long-time dream for Wil Taylor and Riley Langfield but now that dream has become a reality.
Thanks to their standout performances for NSW 1 at the Australian Schools Rugby Championships the Saint Stanislaus' College year 12 duo have earned the right to take part in a three match tour in Japan across September and October with the Australian Schoolboys A Team.
Taylor, 17, who hails from Buff Point on the Central Coast, and Langfield, 18, from Cowra, have earned starting second row and outside centre honours respectively for the Australian team.
Langfield was voted the player's player for the NSW 1 team on the back of his exceptional showing at the ASRC, which was held at Sydney's Knox Grammar School across July 5-9.
The Stannies pair played a crucial role in NSW 1's 24-14 win over NSW Barbarians in the ASRC final, and were two of the team's 13 selections in the Australia A squad of 27.
Langfield, who traditionally plays at fullback, said it was amazing to learn of his selection.
"It felt really pleasing to hear. It was great to know that all the hard work and dedication had paid off," he said.
"I've been playing since under 7s, back in Cowra, and I've always thought about making a team like this. It's always been a dream of mine so it feels really good.
"I'm not too sure what to expect from the tour just yet, but I'm sure it's going to be an amazing experience. I'm really looking forward to playing alongside players who are better than myself and taking the opportunity to watch and learn from them.
"I think that if I keep working hard I could do anything with this, but I'm not thinking too hard about that at the moment. I'm just staying in the present and hoping for the best."
Taylor has been plying his rugby trade across different areas in his young career but it's been over the past few years at Stannies where he's been able to take his game to the next level.
"It was surreal to learn that I'd made this team. There's been a lot of hard work put in to this over last year and this year. It's been a non-stop thing, so to get this achievement feels great," he said.
"I grew up playing on the Central Coast, then played for a while at Newcastle and I've been here for the last few years, working to achieve something like this.
"We have some programs to run through before the tour, since it's difficult to get people together in the one spot beforehand, but I'm very keen to head over to Japan. I think it'll be the experience of a lifetime.
"I'm just going to see how far I can go with this and keep working hard. Next year I'll probably go to Sydney and see if I can develop my skills more."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
