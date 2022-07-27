Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Fines and convictions for drug driving, possession

July 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fines and convictions for drug driving, possession

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined for possessing a prohibited drug and driving with an illicit substance in his system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.