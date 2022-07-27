Fines and convictions for drug driving, possession

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined for possessing a prohibited drug and driving with an illicit substance in his system.
Wayne John Allan Rochester (37) of Dungaleer Street, faced Cowra Local Court on July 22 and was convicted and fined $220 for possessing a prohibited drug. He was convicted, fined $660 and disqualified from driving for six months on a charge of driving with an illicit substance in his system.
Rochester's solicitor stated in court that his client's history did not help him but he is trying to get help, and there were no aggravating factors in his manner of driving.
Sentencing Rochester Magistrate Jillian Kiely said that while his drug charge is on the lower end of objective seriousness, Rochester has a very poor history of drug offences.
According to police documents tendered in court police stopped Rochester for the purposes of random testing at 3:15pm on April 18, 2022.
Police said Rochester was eating large amounts of salt and vinegar chips when he was stopped.
When asked by police if he had been drinking, he said no, which the breath test confirmed, producing a negative result for alcohol.
Police said Rochester attempted to eat more salt and vinegar chips before being told to stop as they performed a random drug test which produced a positive result for methamphetamine and cocaine.
Police state that Rochester was very evasive, sweating profusely and attempting to divert their attention before the test.
When asked about why he was at his current location, Rochester said he was dropping off two people.
Police documents revealed that the police, due to recent intelligence around drug activity and supply, along with Rochester's activity and mannerisms suspected him of having drugs in his possession.
When asked by police, Rochester stated he had no illicit substances on him or in his car.
Police documents reveal nothing was found on him, but police found a rolled up $5 note in the salt and vinegar chip bag with remnants of a white powder on the edges.
Police said they also found a small, clear resealable bag containing white powder behind the driver's seat.
They said Rochester continued to attempt to eat further, including throat lozenges, which police state may have been to alter his test results.
Rochester was taken back to Cowra Police Station for further testing, testing positive for cocaine.
The contents of the resealable bag were weighed and tested, revealing the bag contained 0.24 grams of cocaine.
