Don Rocavert wins golf veterans event

On Thursday, July 21 a field of 25 golfers played in the Veterans event, over nine holes from the 10th tee.
The golf course playing conditions continue to be well presented, although with some recent freezing mornings the putting greens show limited growth and the players are presented with fast rolling conditions which many competitors found challenging.
No doubt the prize winners mastered the conditions, with Don Rocavert winning the Veterans event with the great score of 21 points followed by the Veterans president David Spolding edging out David Henley on a countback for second place.
David Spolding also came in second in the day's Pro Comp.
There were six prize winners, who are listed with their Stableford Point Score and, the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets.
21 Don Rocavert (33).
19 David Spolding (19).
19 David Henley (29).
18 John Herrett (19).
17 Bruce Amos (35).
16 Col Neilsen (24)*.
*On a countback from other players on one points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrants handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
There was a field of 25 golfers, to play in the Cowra Golf Club's Golf professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The winner of the Club Championship in many years is Peter Kirwan who again displayed his golf skills, playing off a +1 handicap to be the clear winner of this week's Pro Comp with a score of 38 stableford points, which equates to playing to a +3 handicap.
Congratulations to Peter Kirwan for another impressive score.
1st Peter Kirwan 38.
2nd David Spolding 37.
3rd Robert Morgan 36.
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores: Stirling Taylor 35, Wayne Howard 34, Nicky Basson 34, David Henley 33, John Herrett 33..
The NEAREST PINS.
5th hole, sponsored by Nicky Basson, Bob Morgan 68cm
14th hole, sponsored by Jamie Judd. Winner Jamie Don Rocavert 369cm.
