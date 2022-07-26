Man convicted, fined for drunk driving

An Orange man has plead guilty, in Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 20, to driving while drunk in Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 20.
Paul Wallace (60) of Mitchell Parade, Orange was convicted, fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for three months, backdated to June 9 when the offence occurred.
Wallace was also placed on a 12 month interlock order.
Wallace's solicitor said in court that he wasn't detected due to the manner of his driving, but rather the vehicle's lack of registration.
He plead guilty, his solicitor said, at the first opportunity.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely summed up the charges during sentencing, highlighting that Wallace's reading was close to being mid-range despite indicating to police he had been drinking the night before.
Magistrate Kiely said while Wallace did show some remorse, what was concerning was that since he had fallen back into alcohol misuse, this is the third drink driving charge since 2018.
According to documents tendered in court by police, about 7:35am on June 9, 2022 police were patrolling Canowindra and passed Wallace's vehicle.
When they passed Wallace, police were alerted to the fact that his vehicle was unregistered as of May 23, 2022.
Police stopped Wallace for the purposes of a random breath test and to enquire about the registration status of his vehicle.
When asked if he had drunk any alcohol, Wallace told police he was sorry and that he was going to be over the limit.
Police state they were of the opinion he was affected by alcohol, which was confirmed by a positive reading from a random breath test.
Wallace was taken back to Canowindra Police Station for secondary testing which produced a reading of 0.073.
Police said Wallace was cooperative and polite during the incident and remorseful for his actions.
When questioned about his drinking, Wallace said his first drink was around 9pm the night before, Wednesday June 8.
Wallace told police he had consumed a large number of brandy and cokes the night before and he was unable to recall the size and strength of his drinks. His last drink was around 4:45 am on June 9.
