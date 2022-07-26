Garden club meeting

The next meeting of the Cowra Garden Club will be annual general meeting of the club on the Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7.30pm in Senior Citizen rooms in Railway Street near Woolworths.
Guest speaker for the meeting will be Lawrence Ryan.
Heather Kiely addressed the last meeting of the club on International Flower Show and was presented with a gift by member Lea Tarrant.
