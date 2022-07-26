Cowra Guardian

Garden club meeting

July 26 2022 - 5:44am
Lea Tarrant presenting a gift to Heather Kiely at the last Cowra Garden Club meeting.

The next meeting of the Cowra Garden Club will be annual general meeting of the club on the Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7.30pm in Senior Citizen rooms in Railway Street near Woolworths.

