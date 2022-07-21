Cowra Guardian

Cowra early childhood educator receives scholarship

Updated July 21 2022 - 5:36am, first published 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 400 aspiring early childhood teachers have been awarded scholarships to complete their studies thanks to the NSW Government's 2022-23 Early Childhood Education Scholarships Program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.