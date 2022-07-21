Cowra early childhood educator receives scholarship

More than 400 aspiring early childhood teachers have been awarded scholarships to complete their studies thanks to the NSW Government's 2022-23 Early Childhood Education Scholarships Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated Hayley Amos of Cowra and Kyrstye Henry of Grenfell, two of four local scholarship recipients already employed in the early childhood sector.
"I am so pleased for Hayley and Kyrstye who, with the support of these scholarships, will have the opportunity to boost their skills as degree qualified early childhood teachers," Ms Cooke said.
"Not only will the scholarships be of immense benefit to each of them professionally, but this investment is all about us growing our own, supporting the early childhood workforce and nurturing a sustainable pipeline of future early childhood teachers.
"This is also exciting news for the centres where Hayley and Kyrstye are employed, as well as the little learners who are in their care on a daily basis."
Educator Hayley Amos has been with Cowra Early Childhood Services for two years and said this scholarship opportunity is life changing.
"I am so grateful, especially as I will finish my degree in December 2024," Ms Amos said.
Kyrstye Henry has been with Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Centre for two years and said she is delighted to have been awarded this scholarship.
"I am excited to bring the knowledge I gain to the Grenfell Preschool community," Ms Henry said.
Minister for Early Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said one third of all successful scholars live and work in regional and remote areas across the state.
"With submissions from hundreds of talented applicants, many already working in community preschools and long day care services, it's great to support these applicants to retrain or start their early childhood career," Ms Mitchell said.
"These scholarships will support recipients to deepen their understanding of early childhood environments and gain additional skills and capabilities which will be passed on to the children they teach.
"I congratulate the scholars on their commitment to education and I wish them every success in their studies and future careers as qualified early childhood teachers."
More information can be found on the Department's website: https://education.nsw.gov.au/early-childhood-education/working-in-early-childhood-education/professional-development-and-scholarships
