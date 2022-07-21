Bus services to keep locals moving extended until 2023

A program of weekly trial bus services to better connect isolated communities in the Cowra region has been extended until the end of June 2023.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said Transport for NSW will extend trials for services between Wyangala and Canberra.
"This service was introduced in June 2020 and is part of the NSW Government's vision to make public transport a first-choice option for people living in regional communities, providing better access to larger centres," Ms Cooke said.
"It is not just about helping people to get from A to B - it is an important service when it comes to attending medical appointments and staying connected to family and friends elsewhere.
Ms Cooke said the Wyangala to Canberra 899 trial, operated by LiveBetter Services, runs a return service every Friday travelling via Darby Falls, Cowra, Koorawatha, Bendick Murrell, Murringo and Boorowa, with connections at Canberra for NSW TrainLink train services to Sydney.
The extension follows positive feedback from customers, with patronage increased following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Transport for NSW will also extend trials for services operating between Conargo and Ecuhca, and Tumut and Wagga Wagga.
"The trial services were introduced as part of a pilot program to connect isolated communities with major regional centres," Mr Farraway said.
"These services have been a game changer for how people move around the region."
"This Government is delivering programs that matter to those in some of the most isolated areas across our state, keeping regional NSW connected and securing a brighter future for NSW."
Customers can view the timetables and book their service at https://transportnsw.info/regional-trials.
