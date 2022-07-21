Cowra Guardian

Bus services to keep locals moving extended until 2023

Updated July 21 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:58am
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced the extension of bus services between Wyangala and Canberra.

A program of weekly trial bus services to better connect isolated communities in the Cowra region has been extended until the end of June 2023.

