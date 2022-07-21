Historic Cowra Hospital roses put down new roots

Health Infrastructure and Western NSW Local Health District are working together with the Cowra Hospital Memorial Rose Garden Committee to relocate and preserve the hospital's historic roses and plaques ahead of work to progress the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital redevelopment.
Health Infrastructure Senior Project Director Ben Ferry said the project team is grateful for the expertise of the Memorial Rose Garden Committee and Cowra Council to lend their assistance to develop a catalogue of the roses and preparing the garden beds before they are temporarily relocated to the Cowra Cemetery.
"Volunteers from the Memorial Rose Garden Committee and Cowra Council are putting their green thumbs to work in the winter sunshine to preserve and relocate approximately 55 roses to ensure their safe-keeping while the hospital redevelopment is completed," Mr Ferry said.
"The memorial garden was established in 2008 and is an historical landmark at the hospital, providing a special space of reflection for the local community, with many of the roses planted to honour the memories of loved ones.
"We want to ensure this history is preserved and we're grateful the Memorial Rose Garden Committee has extended their generosity, knowledge and expertise to assist the redevelopment team with this significant project for our community."
Cowra Hospital Health Services Manager Pauline Rowston said retaining the roses is a key element in the landscaping for the hospital redevelopment.
"Once construction is complete, the roses will be incorporated into the new hospital landscape in a way that reflects the significance of the roses for the families of loved ones and the local community, ensuring these beautiful blooms live on as part of the redevelopment," Ms Rowston said.
Health Infrastructure and Western NSW Local Health District are working together to redevelop the Cowra Hospital to deliver a new hospital on the existing site.
The NSW Government has recently announced an additional $40 million for the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment, enabling more services and facilities to be delivered and bringing the total investment to $110.2 million.
Work is progressing well with the concept design being finalised and expected to be released for community consultation in the coming months.
The Cowra Hospital redevelopment is part of the NSW Government's record $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2025-26, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities.
Since 2011, the government has established more than 180 hospitals and health facilities across NSW, with more than 130 currently underway - of those, more than 90 are in rural and regional areas.
For more information on the project, please visit the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment website cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au.
Alternately please contact the project team via phone on 9978 5432 or email HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
