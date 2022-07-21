Cowra Guardian
Our Ellie encourages Women's Football World Cup visitors to make the trip to Cowra

By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:23am
Matilda's star Ellie Carpenter says visitors to the Women's World Cup should make a road trip and visit Cowra's Japanese Garden.

Matilda's star Ellie Carpenter has encouraged visitors to Sydney and NSW to take a road trip, possibly to Cowra, during the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

