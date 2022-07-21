Our Ellie encourages Women's Football World Cup visitors to make the trip to Cowra

Matilda's star Ellie Carpenter has encouraged visitors to Sydney and NSW to take a road trip, possibly to Cowra, during the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
Born in Cowra before moving to Sydney to further her football career the Matilda's star, during this week's launch of the event in Sydney, shared her top eight insider tips for all football fans to see and do while football fans are in Sydney and NSW.
Coming in number eight on Carpenter's list was for visitor to take a road trip, possibly to Cowra, to visit the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre and Wyangala Dam.
Japanese Garden manager Shane Budge said the garden would welcome any international visitors to the attraction as well as Carpenter and her entire Matilda's team.
"We may even let them have a kick around the lawn area," he joked.
"We'd be excited to welcome back our international soccer star. If she wanted to bring all her team mates with her it would be great," Mr Budge said.
Carpenter joined the first captain of the Matildas Julie Dolan, Rugby Sevens Gold medallist Chloe Dalton, basketballer Shyla Heal, and Football Ferns player Malia Steinmetz, in a friendly futsal match on the harbourside Unity Pitch at Bangaroo on Wednesday as Destination NSW and Sydney City marked one year until the start of the World Cup.
Carpenter's top eight insider tips for all football fans to see and do while they are in Sydney and NSW are:
The Matilda's star is currently on the injured list after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee late May during the UWCL Final but hopes to be back before the World Cup.
