The stretch of Adelaide Street from the Tattersall's Hotel down to the north of the railway crossing will soon become a 40 km/h zone after Blayney Shire Council adopted the final Blayney Main Street Masterplan Concept during the July ordinary council meeting.
With an estimated cost of $10,751,052 the final design received no public submissions when the exhibition period closed on April 21.
Farm Lane between Ogilvy and Church Streets will also be reduced to 30km/h.
The Masterplan was funded under Round 7 of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program and with the plan now adopted by council, the search will now begin to find funding sources to pay for it all.
Blayney Mayor Scott Ferguson said that now that the plan has been adopted, the opportunity exists to break the project into smaller parts and identify those 'low hanging fruits' that can be achieved.
With planted pedestrian blisters creating a visual narrowing of Adelaide Street and upgraded disabled parking spots that come with new compliant pram ramps being a feature of the main block of Adelaide Street, authorities have made a point that any works made will need to ensure that plantings do not obstruct pedestrians and vehicles from sight. The plans ensure that the sightlines near the railway intersection are maintained.
Of concern to Cr John Newstead is the Main and Church Street intersection which doesn't have a left turning lane to facilitate traffic flow onto Adelaide Street. "When the B-doubles turn left onto Orange Road they swing out onto the other lane and the same when people are turning to go to Bathurst," he said.
Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker said that the objective is to make the intersection as safe as possible for pedestrians.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
