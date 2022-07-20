Cowra Guardian
Man charged with 18 domestic and traffic-related offences

Updated July 20 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:21am
Man charged with 18 domestic and traffic-related offences

A man will face court charged with 18 offences following an investigation into his alleged involvement in a spate of crime across the Central West Police District.

