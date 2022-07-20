Man charged with 18 domestic and traffic-related offences

A man will face court charged with 18 offences following an investigation into his alleged involvement in a spate of crime across the Central West Police District.
On Friday, December 10, 2021, officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad attempted to stop a Holden Commodore in Cowra.
Police say the Holden failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated before the vehicle stopped on Kendal Street, and the occupants fled.
As part of the investigation, officers attended a house in Stonehaven Avenue, Dubbo, yesterday, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The occupant, a 28-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant, was arrested.
He was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment of a previous hand injury before being transported to Royal North Shore Hospital for surgery.
The man was charged with:
- stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic) (x2),
- not obey direction of police/authorised person,
- drive motor vehicle while licence suspended (x2),
- drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous,
- use motor vehicle with unauthorised number plate,
- exceed speed more than 20km/h,
- use unregistered motor vehicle on road, and
- uninsured motor vehicle and,
An outstanding warrant was also executed for traffic offences, including,
- police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously,
- not comply with direction to stop,
- drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous
- use motor vehicle with unauthorised number plate
- not stop at stop line
- proceed through red traffic light
- use light vehicle, not comply with tyre standard, and
- use unregistered motor vehicle on road.
The man has been refused bail and the matter is expected to be heard in Dubbo Local Court today, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Investigations continue.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
