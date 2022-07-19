Semi finals decided in A grade singles at bowls

Saturday saw the Quarter Finals of this year's A Grade Singles played with Michael Baldwin, Bruce Oliver and Robert Oliver winning.
In the fourth match Noel Hubber won on forfeit.
Saturday results
Michael Baldwin def Neville Connor 25-12. Bruce Oliver def Paul Druery 25-23. Robert Oliver def Trevor Pullen 25-11. Noel Hubber def David Bohanna on a forfeit.
This Saturday will see the Semi-finals played from 1:00pm.
Michael Baldwin v Bruce Oliver. Noel Hubber v Robert Oliver.
Nominations for the B Grade Singles close tomorrow (Friday, July 22) with the 1st round to be played on or before Saturday, July 30.
The 2022 Men's Pennants season will kick off on Sunday, August 7.
This year Bowls NSW has been condensed the number grades from seven to four divisions.
Cowra have sides in Divisions 3 (2021, 4 & 5 grades) & 4 (2021, 6 & 7).
The No 3's will play Parkes Railway, Condobolin and Grenfell, with the 4's playing Parkes Railway, Canowindra and Eugowra.
The first round both sides will play Parkes Railway at home from 11:00am.
Sides for the 1st Round are:
Division 3: John Bischof, Robert Oliver, Marc Eisenhauer, Greg Nicholls (Skip). Michael Baldwin, Shane Egan, Alan Anderson, Geoff Knight (Skip). Bruce Oliver, Ian Nelson, Mick Beath, Paul Druery (Skip).
Division 4: Trevor Ellis, Peter Browne, Kak Smith, Steve Treasure (Skip). Tom Clark, David McLoughlin, Bob Morgan, Joe Burgin (Skip). Tom Peadon, Bruce Thurtell, Ken Porter, John Pickard (Skip).
The next two Sunday's will see intra club trails played from 2:00pm, should anyone selected in the above teams be unavailable for the trails please advise Bruce Oliver (0418-453396) or Bob Morgan (0481-244081).
