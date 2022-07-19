Cowra Guardian

Semi finals decided in A grade singles at bowls

By Greg Nicholls
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:08pm
Saturday saw the Quarter Finals of this year's A Grade Singles played with Michael Baldwin, Bruce Oliver and Robert Oliver winning.

