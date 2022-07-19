Wildlife officers to work across Cowra properties

The Land for Wildlife (LfW) program has received a welcome boost with eight new recruits joining the private land conservation network.
The new assessors join people from around the state who are helping landholders to protect the biodiversity and wildlife on their properties by offering specialised technical and educational support to members of the scheme.
Amongst the impressive cohort of new regional officers are experienced ecologists, leaders in Landcare, graduates of environmental science and natural resources management, and conservation managers.
They will be working across properties in the southern NSW region in Cowra, Hilltops, Upper Lachlan, Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass, and in the Greater Sydney and the Illawarra areas.
John Asquith from the Community Environment Network the facilitators of LfW led the training session in Goulburn in early June.
The funding to support the high demand for LfW assessors was provided through a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) as part of a broader bushfire recovery effort.
"It is pleasing to see a group of qualified and passionate LfW assessors coming on board in this important landscape. LfW provides an easy and obligation free way for landholders to get involved in private land conservation," Gary Howling, chief executive officer of Great Eastern Ranges said.
The training program was offered in partnership with K2W Glideways.
LfW is a free and voluntary property registration scheme for landowners who wish to manage areas for wildlife and native vegetation on their property. The program encourages and assists landholders to include nature conservation along with other land management objectives.
Watch LfW assessor Lori Gould at Bohara a 3000-acre sheep property at Breadalbane in the southern tablelands.
The cornerstone of the program is a one-on-one visit by the local officer who will help landowners develop a personalised property plan. This will assist by helping integrate nature conservation with other activities such as residential use and grazing.
