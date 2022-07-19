Cowra Guardian

Wildlife officers to work across Cowra properties

Updated July 19 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildlife officers to work across Cowra properties

The Land for Wildlife (LfW) program has received a welcome boost with eight new recruits joining the private land conservation network.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.