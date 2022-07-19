Former Cowra Eagle Riley Langfield in rugby schoolboys squad

The Cowra Eagles have received a boost ahead of this weekend's match against Orange City with the news that former Cowra junior and senior player Riley Langfield has been selected in the 2022 Australian Rugby Schoolboys squad.
Langfield, who is the son of Justin and Kirsty Langfield of Cowra, attends St Stanislaus College in Bathurst.
Advertisement
The schoolboys squad will tour Japan in September and October.
Langfield was selected after being awarded best and fairest for NSW at the National Tournament held earlier this month.
Fellow Stannies student Wil Taylor was also selected in the squad.
He joins another former Cowra junior, Nick Wilkinson, in being selected for an Australian Rugby schoolboys squad.
Wilkinson was picked out of St Josephs College in Sydney where he was attending school in 2016.
Cowra Eagles president Ian Robertson said Langfield's selection reflected well on the Cowra club "despite the difficulties we face consistently fielding juniors".
"The fact that another one of our own can make it to the top in schoolboy rugby is a credit not only to Riley but to the junior club and the development they do with the players.
"Riley played with the Cowra Canowindra merged entity and then went to Stannies," Robertson said.
More in next week's Cowra Guardian on Langfield's selection.
Meanwhile the Eagles travel to Orange on Saturday to take on Orange City in a Festival of Football.
The festival will see Orange City combine with Orange CYMS to host their league and rugby union games at Wade Park on Saturday.
Orange CYMS and Parkes Spacemen under 18s kick off the day at 1pm followed by the Cowra and City reserve grade game at 2.20pm, first grade rugby union at 3.40pm and CYMS and Spacemen first grade the final game.
Ahead of the match Robertson said the plan is simple for the Eagles "keep winning and the minor premiership is there for the taking".
"We've had a few injuries and we used to hunt the others as the team coming through but we're the hunted now. Every team lifts when they play us so we're playing hard footy every single week," he said.
Coach Colin Kilby hopes to have a close to full strength team at his disposal for the match but isn't taking City lightly even with them sitting in last position on the Blowes Cup points table.
"We don't have everyone available but we're in front of where we were last time we played," Kilby said.
The Eagles had last weekend off with a bye after a narrow win over the Forbes Platypi.
Advertisement
"Hopefully with a week off there'll be a little less flu getting around and this week we have a bit better prep than what we've had in the past.
"Orange City won't be a pushover. Despite where they are on the ladder they'll still be keen to chase a win.
"Then we have Bulldogs which will be a big one (away) and Dubbo (at home) and Emus (away) which is a pretty hard run home," Kilby said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.