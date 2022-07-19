Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Former Cowra Eagle Riley Langfield in rugby schoolboys squad

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:09am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Langfield has been selected in the Australian Schoolboys side.

The Cowra Eagles have received a boost ahead of this weekend's match against Orange City with the news that former Cowra junior and senior player Riley Langfield has been selected in the 2022 Australian Rugby Schoolboys squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.