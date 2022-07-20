Nicole's passion for the land

In tough times and good times customers to the Cowra Elders branch can rely on one thing, being welcomed by the smiling face of Nicole Smith.
Nicole has been with Elders for six years and sees her future with the company.
This week in our ongoing series on Cowra residents we caught up with Nicole.
Is Elders your first job?
No, I worked with Cowra Early Childhood Services for a little while when I left school and then Datavoice Communications before I started here.
There's a big difference from childcare to working in the rural industry?
I actually did work experience when I was in Year 12 with Elders every Wednesday. It was a passion of mine but it took me a few years to get back into the network.
Are you from the land?
Yes, my family have farming country and I grew up on a property until we moved in to town.
Why did you want a career in the rural industry?
It's just a passion. It's also a challenge that I enjoy, probably because I came from a farming background. I think that's why I gravitated towards Elders. It's something I've always enjoyed.
What's challenging about the work?
Everything. Day to day whether it's pricing, quoting or logistics.
What's the typical day look like at Elders?
It changes every day but I could be doing accounting, account enquiries, ordering stock, unloading trucks, loading trucks or serving clients. The day's activities can be very broad. We don't have a branch manager at the moment so I'm helping out as much as I can. The whole team is stepping up.
There are a lot of ups and downs in the rural industry. Is the job harder in a difficult year and easier in a good year?
Yes, definitely. You notice when it is tough from a business side of things and with clients. It can become emotional and stressful for clients. But when it's good it's really good but even then there are still issues.
Who has had the most influence on your career?
I'd say David Trengove and Watty (Peter). They're both very helpful. With career progression they give me a lot of advice.
Who's the biggest pest in the office?
Luke Byrnes or Matt Crawley, it's got to be one of those two. They always keep you on your toes.
Outside of work what do you do to relax?
Play netball and I have a family, an 18 month old son, so I spend time chasing after him. I'm also on the committee for the rugby club and try to go to all the home games.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
